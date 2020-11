Three Baton Rouge police officers on leave after LSU football player says he was 'violated numerous times'

Three Baton Rouge police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from city Police Chief Murphy Paul, after LSU football player Koy Moore posted a complaint on social media Sunday afternoon, saying he was "violated numerous times" during an incident Saturday night.