Amid increased Covid infections, CDC director calls for a testing strategy for asymptomatic cases



Added: 05.11.2020 1:43 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: icamiami.org



The US recorded 91,530 new Covid-19 infections on the day many Americans cast their ballots, adding to a series of staggering case numbers reported within just the past week. More in rss.cnn.com »