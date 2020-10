Added: 31.10.2020 18:17 | 5 views | 0 comments

With three days to go in a campaign that's been dominated by the pandemic, President Donald Trump made the baseless and politically perilous claim that American doctors are profiting from Covid-19 deaths during a visit to the critical electoral region of the Midwest, where former Vice President Biden offered a contrasting message about unity and promised a more forceful response to defeat the virus.