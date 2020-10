The NYPD will have a Black woman as its chief of patrol for the first time

The New York Police Department, the largest police force in the country, has appointed a Black woman to be its chief of patrol. That makes her not only the first African-American woman but the first woman ever to hold the seat that manages most of the department's uniformed officers patrolling the city.