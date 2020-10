Pelosi and Mnuchin clash as stimulus talks falter



Added: 29.10.2020 22:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.24newshd.tv



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the two top negotiators for a new round of coronavirus relief, are engaged in a public war of words after weeks of private negotiations — casting new doubt on whether congressional Democrats and the Trump administration will be able to reach agreement on stimulus legislation even after next week's election. More in rss.cnn.com » Congress, Election Tags: Democrats