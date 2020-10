Breonna Taylor's mother asks for independent prosecutor to present case to a new grand jury



Breonna Taylor's mother is asking the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council to appoint an independent prosecutor to present the case of her daughter's death before a new grand jury, saying the state attorney general's handling of the case "undermines the trust and integrity of the entire process." More in rss.cnn.com »