Columbus, Ohio, to vote on paying $475,000 to officer who says police force discriminates against its own

The Columbus City Council is slated to vote Monday on a $475,000 settlement with an African American policeman after the officer, a 28-year veteran, says he faced retaliation for reporting racism and other misconduct by a superior.