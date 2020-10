Added: 23.10.2020 20:06 | 12 views | 0 comments

With just over a week to go until Election Day, the stakes at Thursday night's debate could not have been higher. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in a more cordial debate, discussing a range of issues from the coronavirus pandemic to health care and the economy. We asked viewers around the country to send us their thoughts on the debate and tell us what impact, if any, it had on them. Here's what they said.