With two weeks left before Election Day and millions of Americans already casting their ballots, President Donald Trump still has not indicated what his policy agenda would be for a second term. He has ping-ponged from one message to another, from disingenuous pleas to "suburban women" to questioning the advice of health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and, more troublingly, from crisis to crisis, chief among them, a resurgent pandemic.