Land Rover Defender named MotorTrend SUV of the Year



Source: www.autoevolution.com



MotorTrend named the new Land Rover Defender as its 2021 SUV of the Year. The newly designed Defender recently returned to the US market after the model had not been sold here for more than 20 years.