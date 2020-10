Added: 19.10.2020 17:29 | 13 views | 0 comments

First lady Melania Trump will join President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally on Tuesday evening, according to a White House official. It will be the first lady's first in-person appearance at a campaign event, outside of August's Republican National Convention speech at the White House, in more than a year, when she joined the President last June at the official reelection kick-off rally in Florida.