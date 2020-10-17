Added: 17.10.2020 21:19 | 12 views | 0 comments

Four hours into a September 2017 Air France flight 66 from Paris to Los Angeles, over 500 horrified passengers felt one of the aircraft's four engines spontaneously explode. "IS THERE A PROBLEM," read the message from air traffic controllers to the pilots. The plane, with over 500 passengers onboard, was flying four thousand feet below its previous altitude and, indeed, there was a problem. The front portion of an engine had fallen off, plummeting more than seven miles to the frozen Greenland ice sheet below.