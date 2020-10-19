Rudy Giuliani's daughter says to vote for Biden and Harris to end Trump's 'reign of terror'

Added: 17.10.2020 4:19 | 20 views | 0 comments

Caroline Giuliani, the daughter of President Donald Trump's personal attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, is urging Americans to "end this nightmare" by voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.