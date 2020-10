How to election-proof your portfolio



Many market experts are trying to figure out what might happen to stocks after the election: A blue wave? Trump gets re-elected? A contested election tied up in the courts? But some strategists believe it's a waste of investors' time to go through all the possible political permutations. More in rss.cnn.com » Election Tags: Stocks