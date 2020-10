Flint residents sue investment banks over water crisis



Added: 08.10.2020 23:46 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: psmag.com



Residents of Flint, Michigan, have filed a civil lawsuit against three investment banks for claims arising from the poisoning of "minors, residents and water users of the City of Flint during the period when Flint utilized the Flint River as a primary water source without implementing proper corrosion controls," according to a complaint in federal court. More in rss.cnn.com » ISIS Tags: FED