Added: 05.10.2020 15:35 | 6 views | 0 comments

A motorist died after faulty airbag inflators in their 2002 Honda Civic ruptured, Honda confirmed. It's the 17th death in the US caused by a Takata airbag. The crash occurred in late August in Mesa, Arizona. Airbag inflators on the driver's and passenger's side ruptured in the crash, Honda said.