Dionne Warwick will host a 'National Day of Remembrance' for the 200,000 Americans lost to Covid-19

Added: 04.10.2020 14:19 | 8 views | 0 comments

As the US surpasses 200,000 coronavirus deaths, Dionne Warwick, Grammy Award winner and former US Ambassador for Health, will host the first 'National COVID-19 Remembrance' at noon on October 4.