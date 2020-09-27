James Brown's death inquiry faces uncertain future after district attorney voted out



Added: 27.09.2020 15:03 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: caymaneco.org



One day last February, a woman walked into a prosecutor's office with a green plastic bin and an astonishing story. For more than an hour, at a conference table with me and two prosecutors from the Major Case Division, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard listened to Jacque Hollander talk about the Godfather of Soul and his death in Atlanta in 2006. Although his death certificate says James Brown died of a heart attack and fluid in the lungs, at least a dozen other people have said they want an autopsy or a criminal investigation. More in rss.cnn.com » Women Tags: Greece