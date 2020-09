HHS spokesman Michael Caputo diagnosed with cancer



Added: 24.09.2020 19:42 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cleveland19.com



Michael Caputo, the top spokesman at the Department of Health and Human Services who recently began a two-month medical leave, has been diagnosed with a metastatic head and neck cancer, a spokesman for the Caputo family said Thursday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Cancer