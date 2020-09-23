Independent autopsy shows Dijon Kizzee was struck 15 times by LA Sheriff's deputies, according to family attorneys

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of 29-year-old Black man Dijon Kizzee found that he was struck 15 times by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies last month, attorneys for the family said Tuesday.