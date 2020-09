Amazon's stock is getting beat by a warehouse chain this year. And it's not Costco

For years, Costco and Sam's Club have dominated warehouse club retail, where members pay an annual fee to buy large quantities of goods at low prices. But a much smaller warehouse chain has gained steam as shoppers load up on groceries in the pandemic: BJ's Wholesale Club.