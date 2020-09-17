Stripe is paying employees $20,000 if they leave big cities â€” but they'll also get a pay cut

Stripe is paying employees $20,000 if they relocate from expensive cities such as San Francisco, Seattle and New York, where the company has offices. But workers who make the move will have to take a 10% pay cut.