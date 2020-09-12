Maserati rolls out first supercar in 15 years



Source: www.caradvice.com.au



Maserati unveiled its first supercar in 15 years Wednesday. With a body made largely from lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum, the new MC20 can hit a top speed of 202 miles an hour and go from 0 to 60 in under three seconds. More in rss.cnn.com »