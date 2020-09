McDonald's owner gives away 10,000 meals



The day after Hurricane Laura rolled through parts of Louisiana and Texas, Rikesh Patel, the owner of several McDonald's in Louisiana, made a call to corporate. Within 24 hours, a restaurant on wheels arrived in Lake Charles to help feed families in need of a hot meal. More in rss.cnn.com » Texas Tags: Louisiana