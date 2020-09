College apologizes for segregated 'virtual cafes'



University of Michigan-Dearborn Chancellor Domenico Grasso apologized on Wednesday after the university's Center for Social Justice and Inclusion hosted two segregated virtual conversations about race and society, with one of them meant for "Non-POC." More in rss.cnn.com »