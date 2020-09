The Motorola Razr 2: Still $1,400. Still gotta have it



Source: www.youtube.com



Why does the Motorola Razr 2 exist? Last year's flip phone reboot — the Motorola Razr — was a bust. The new version is better, but it remains a flip phone in an age when no one makes calls, with a subpar battery, a slowish processor and a mediocre camera. And for that privilege, you get to pay $1,400. More in rss.cnn.com »