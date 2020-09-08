Colonizing Mars could be dangerous and ridiculously expensive. Elon Musk wants to do it anyway

Elon Musk has spent nearly two decades rallying SpaceX fans around his goal of colonizing Mars, something world governments aren't currently attempting â€” in part because of the unfathomable price tag such a mission will entail.