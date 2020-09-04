Jeep gives us a glimpse of its new Grand Wagoneer

Added: 04.09.2020 8:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

Classic SUVs are on the comeback trail. Following the long-awaited return of the Ford Bronco in July, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is getting ready to bring back a couple of its own well-loved SUV nameplates, the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.