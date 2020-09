CNN and 'Sesame Street' to host a town hall on going back to school



Source: www.youtube.com



Summer has come and gone and it's time to go back to school. But for families across America, that experience has drastically changed. Depending on what state you live in and the health of your own family, school may mean in-person classes or another semester of virtual learning. More in rss.cnn.com »