Zoom profit skyrockets 3,300%



Added: 01.09.2020



Zoom's revenue surged more than 350% in the second quarter, and profits rocketed by nearly 10 times as much, as companies signed up for the video conferencing app to connect staff working from home during the pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Surgery