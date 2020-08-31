Airlines desperately need people to fly. That's why the top 3 US carriers are dumping change fees



Added: 31.08.2020 21:12 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



It wasn't long ago that airlines were bringing in billions of dollars a year in change fees that could range up to $200 per person per flight. But it'll be a long time before they charge a change fee again. More in rss.cnn.com »