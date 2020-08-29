Utz, maker of Zapp's and Boulder Canyon chips, is going public



Source: www.foodbusinessnews.net



The company that makes Utz potato chips and Zapp's Cajun kettle chips spent 99 years as a family-run company. Now, it's going public. More in rss.cnn.com »