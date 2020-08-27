Prosecutors say June knife attack on NYPD officers in Brooklyn was ISIS inspired

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment Wednesday against 21-year-old Dzenan Camovic for a knife attack on NYPD officers during a protest on June 3 in Brooklyn, an attack that prosecutors describe as ISIS inspired.