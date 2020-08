Sailor questioned over fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard



Source: fox5sandiego.com



A US sailor is being questioned over the possibility that they may have intentionally set a fire that caused extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego last month, two US defense officials told CNN. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Fire