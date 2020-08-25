Homeowners looking to refinance are likely to get hit with this new fee

Record low mortgage rates have many homeowners looking to refinance. But come next month, borrowers might be in for a shock. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be charging a new -- and hotly contested -- "adverse market" fee on refinanced mortgages.