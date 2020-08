The BlackBerry is coming back



BlackBerry has been left for dead countless times over the past decade, but it refuses to go away. Two years after the last (we thought) BlackBerry phone, the BlackBerry logo will appear once again on a smartphone, complete with its famous, honest-to-goodness, physical QWERTY keyboard. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: BlackBerry