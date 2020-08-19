ï»¿Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Microsoft is resurrecting its 38-year-old flight simulator game
Added: 17.08.2020 15:20 | 19 views | 0 comments
Source: megagames.com
After a 14-year hiatus, Microsoft is launching a new version of its "Flight Simulator" video game â€” now with features like live weather and traffic as well as a massive world map.
More in rss.cnn.com
»
Tags:
Microsoft
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
Football
GM
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
Netflix
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Protests
PS4
Rape
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us