Opinion: The biggest lesson Scranton taught Biden



Source: www.politico.com



When Joe Biden's father, Joe Sr., experienced financial hardship, he had to move his family into his wife's parents' home in Scranton, Pennsylvania. My mother, who was a friend of Biden's mom and babysat for Joe Jr., recalled that "no questions were asked" when the family moved into the Finnegan's home. "Families stuck by each other," she said. "Joe (Jr.) would go into the local hoagie shop as a boy, and they would give him candy and hoagies without looking for money." More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Money