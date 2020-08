Cause of Baltimore gas explosion that killed two people still unclear



An investigation by Baltimore Gas and Electric Company into a Monday gas explosion in northwest Baltimore that killed two and injured seven has found that it was not the result of faulty pipes or equipment, the company, better known as BGE, said in a press release issued Thursday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Baltimore