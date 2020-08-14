Health care CEO does 180 Zoom calls in three days to help take company public

Being in charge of a health care company during a pandemic is a ton of work â€” just ask Eric Hobbs, CEO of Berkeley Lights, who met with 180 investors over Zoom over three and a half days â€” and lost 10 pounds over the process.