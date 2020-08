This is what happens when the liberal WNBA and a Republican senator collide

Added: 08.08.2020 19:30 | 5 views | 0 comments

The WNBA took the political center stage this week. Players from the Atlanta Dream wore shirts endorsing a political opponent (Raphael Warnock) of team co-owner and Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler had been critical of Black Lives Matter; many of the players endorse the movement.