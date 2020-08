Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway earnings jumped 87% as it recovers from the pandemic



Source: www.valuewalk.com



Berkshire Hathaway is recovering from a rough start to a year in which it was hard hit by the coronavirus. Its second quarter earnings, released Saturday morning, were up almost 87% from last year, and a big turnaround from its huge first quarter loss. More in rss.cnn.com »