Instacart went on a hiring spree. These workers got squeezed



Added: 08.08.2020



Source: wssrmnn.net



After Kenneth Bloom retired from a career in the grocery business, he didn't stray far. The 61-year-old focused on delivering groceries for Instacart, a role he'd been doing as a side-gig before retirement. The work gave him more flexibility, a source of income to supplement his pension, and the chance to continue indulging in his fondness for food shopping. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Workers