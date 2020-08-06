Rayshard Brooks' widow 'baffled' and joins DA's call to revoke ex-officer's bond for vacation trip to Florida

Rayshard Brooks' widow echoed a prosecutor's call Wednesday for a judge to revoke Garrett Rolfe's bond after the ex-Atlanta policeman who killed her husband went to Florida on vacation.