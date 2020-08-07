Clorox says its wipes shortage is expected to last into 2021



Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, said consumers will continue to see a shortage of its wipes and other products into 2021 because of overwhelming demand during the pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com »