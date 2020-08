Illinois community leaders call for suspension of school history lessons



An Illinois lawmaker and community leaders are calling for the immediate removal of history books and suspension of history lessons in their school districts because they say current materials and lesson plans "lead to white privilege and a racist society." More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Illinois