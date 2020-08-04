The 'Sweat' you drink: Inside the meteoric rise of Asia's answer to Gatorade

Added: 03.08.2020 15:20 | 20 views | 0 comments

In the 1989 US blockbuster "Back to the Future II," time traveler Marty McFly orders a Pepsi Perfect at Hill Valley's futuristic Cafe 80s. It was an iconic moment of product placement.