Added: 27.07.2020



The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday it will not move forward with airing a segment featuring a conspiracy theory that suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: GM