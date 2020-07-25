ï»¿Saturday, 25 July 2020
18 people face federal charges after arrests at courthouse protests in Portland
A total of eighteen people face federal charges for their alleged roles during protests this week at the US Courthouse in Portland, according to the office of the US Attorney for the District of Oregon.
advertising
