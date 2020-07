Added: 24.07.2020 11:19 | 2 views | 0 comments

Revel, a New York-based moped sharing startup, said last week that it had suspended more than 1,000 of its riders in the past 30 days for violating its rules. "We can't believe we have to say this, but no running red lights," Revel said in an email to its New York customers on July 16.